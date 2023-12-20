Mhadei Row: PM Should Assure K'taka Doesn't Get Environmental Clearance, Says Ramakant Khalap

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 20 (IANS) Former Union Law Minister Ramakant Khalap on Wednesday advocated the need for taking assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government will not issue environmental clearance to Karnataka for the Mhadei project.

Khalap's comments came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly seeking environmental clearance for the Mhadei project.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister is giving reason that there is acute shortage of water in his state and to bring a solution, there is a need to divert water from Mhadei,” Khalap said during a press conference.

“We expect from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that if his counterpart from Karnataka can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this issue, what is our government doing,” he questioned, adding that Sawant had assured to take an all-party delegation to the Centre.

“If environmental clearance is given to Karnataka, we will lose Mhadei permanently. Do they need water for drinking or for farming? As per data, they want water for cultivation of sugarcane,” he said.

“Hence to protect the interest of Goa, there is an immediate need to go to Delhi with an all-party delegation. When they boast of a double-engine government, they should first see that Karnataka doesn't get environmental clearance. Let the Prime Minister give assurance,” Khalap added.

