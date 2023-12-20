Shaoxing Ranked Seventh Based On The“2023 Chinese City Livability Index Analysis Report”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHAOXING, CHINA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The“2023 Chinese City Livability Index Analysis Report” was released recently, Shaoxing stood out and ranked seventh across the country. Currently, Sohu has captured a short video of Shaoxing via the drone. From Tianmu Mountain to Jianhu Lake, and Wang Yangming to Lu Xun, people can explore the charming millennium context, and experience the unique city landscape of Shaoxing together from the drone view.Ever since the district was turned into a city, the Shaoxing government has always satisfied the people's new expectations and demands for a better life, deeply carried out the“Double-Eight Strategy”, and continuously expanded the advantages of economic location, landscape resources, and cultural landscape in 40 years. Meanwhile, the authority has been committed to creating and developing an environment suitable for work, living, and travel, and building a new model of Jiangnan Watertown. Hence, the per capita disposable income of the city has risen, and it has increasingly convenient transportation, good environmental quality, and intimate public service; all these demonstrate Shaoxing's core strength that changes as time and circumstances change. This famous historic and cultural city that is surrounded by three mountains, holds tens of thousands of households, stretches winding alleys, hundreds and thousands of bridges and streets, and flows crisscrossing rivers, converts habitable one from ensuring housing, and is shining brightly in the new era.Water lane and black-awning boat enhance each other's beauty, the greatness of a man lends glory to a place, which grows continually. All the definitions of the Jiangnan region have a true portrayal in Shaoxing;“today we have wine, and today we celebrate”. People's hearts are soothed by the cooking aroma of this ancient city. Everything about the connotation of happiness shaped the genes of this city in the deep.As a land of fish and rice, as well as a land of prosperity, Shaoxing builds on past achievements and strives for new progress. All the verses describing the prosperity are the footnotes of this city towards a modern international city.If one comes to China, Shaoxing will not be missed. Come with the drone of Sohu, meet Shaoxing, and encounter poetry and beauty.YouTube:Website:

