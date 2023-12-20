BTC/USD Forecast: Looks For Buyers On Dips

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



On Monday, Bitcoin experienced a slight decrease in its trading value, testing the 20-day EMA indicator and the significant $40,000 level.

This $40,000 mark is not just a big round number but also a psychological barrier and a point where the currency has previously found support. It seems likely that buyers might step in to boost the market each time it dips towards this level. However, even if Bitcoin falls below $40,000, several other support levels could hold strong.

These potential support areas include the $38,000 level, the 50-day EMA , and possibly the $35,000 mark. The $35,000 level is also a large, psychologically significant number and has historically been a strong support zone. It would only be if Bitcoin breaks below this level that concerns might arise about its long-term upward trend Rate Influence

It's important to note that Bitcoin's market will continue to be influenced by the trend of falling interest rates in the United States. With lower interest rates, there's more 'easy money' available, which could lead to a rally in the cryptocurrency market. As traditional investments like bonds yield less, investors might look for quicker or more volatile returns – and for many institutional investors, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent the far end of the risk spectrum. This suggests that Bitcoin could remain a favorable option for those looking to buy on dips, even though we might see some sideways movement in the short term due to its recent significant rise.

If Bitcoin manages to break above the $45,000 level, the market could potentially surge towards the $47,500 mark. This level has been a major point of resistance in longer-term charts. Breaking past this barrier could turn it into a new target for the currency. In essence, the current market situation for Bitcoin seems to be one where finding value and capitalizing on it is key. Investors might view dips in its value as buying opportunities, anticipating further growth potential, especially in a market environment characterized by low interest rates and high-risk appetite.

Overall, the Bitcoin market is in a dynamic phase, influenced by broader economic factors and investor sentiment. Navigating this market requires a keen understanding of these influences, as well as a readiness to adapt to the rapid changes that characterize the cryptocurrency world.





