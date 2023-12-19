EU Imposed Sanctions On A Native Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 18, the Council of the European Union agreed on the
twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
More than 140 individuals and legal entities were subject to
restrictions. Among them are Rosfinmonitoring, telecom operator
MirTelecom, AlfaStrakhovanie group, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant,
Tupolev design bureau and the Alabuga special economic zone in
Tatarstan.
The EU also imposed personal sanctions against the founder and CEO
of Microtech, Andrei Khokhlun. A native of Uzbekistan is accused of
helping the Russian military industry by re-exporting
semiconductors from European countries.
In September, the US Treasury included Khokhlun on the sanctions
list.
The EU Council has obliged European exporters to add a clause to
their contracts prohibiting the re-export of certain sensitive
goods to Russia or to another country for Russian use. Such goods
include dual-use technologies and certain aviation products (tires,
antenna reflectors, brake pads, including jet fuel).
Such a clause must be introduced into new export contracts by
March 20, 2024, and if the contract was concluded before December
19, 2023, then the corresponding clause is added by December 20,
2024.
However, the restriction does not apply to the supply of
sensitive goods to“partner countries”, which include the US, UK,
Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and
Switzerland.
In addition, the EU prohibits the import of Russian diamonds,
cast iron, liquefied gas, ferroalloys, iron, copper and aluminum
wire and foil from 2024. Exports to Russia of lithium batteries,
thermostats, DC motors and servos for drones, some cars,
construction products and lasers will be stopped.
