Quake Strikes Azerbaijan's Oghuz

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. An earthquake occurred in the Oghuz district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center for Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Today at 20:24 (GMT+4) an earthquake of magnitude 3 occurred in the Oghuz district.

The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt by some residents.