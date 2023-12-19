Quake Strikes Azerbaijan's Oghuz

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. An earthquake
occurred in the Oghuz district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center
for Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of
Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Today at 20:24 (GMT+4) an earthquake of magnitude 3 occurred in
the Oghuz district.
The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25
kilometers.
The earthquake was felt by some residents.
