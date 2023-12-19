Simple Leaf Launches New All-Natural Delta-9 THC Gummies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Milwaukee, 19-12-2023 - Simple Leaf, a leader in the hemp wellness market, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Delta-9 THC Gummies. These gummies are a testament to Simple Leaf's commitment to natural, high-quality ingredients, offering a health-conscious alternative to traditional hemp products. The new line includes three enticing flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Blue Raspberry.



Strawberry Lemonade Delta-9 THC Gummies:

Simple Leaf's Strawberry Lemonade gummies are a perfect blend of 10mg Delta-9 THC, 15mg CBG, and 5mg CBD per gummy. Infused with Pineapple Express Sativa terpenes, these gummies are designed for daytime use, providing an uplifting and energizing experience. The Strawberry Lemonade flavor is a refreshing and invigorating choice for those looking to enhance their mood and day.



Mixed Berry Delta-9 THC Gummies:

The Mixed Berry gummies offer a harmonious combination of 10mg Delta-9 THC, 15mg CBG, and 5mg CBD per gummy. Enhanced with Berry Gelato Hybrid terpenes, these gummies strike the perfect balance between relaxation and sociability. The rich berry flavor is both delicious and effective, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a flavorful and balanced hemp experience.



Blue Raspberry Delta-9 THC Gummies:

Completing the trio, the Blue Raspberry gummies contain 10mg Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBD, and 5mg CBN per gummy, complemented by Blue Zkittles Indica terpenes. These gummies are particularly suited for evening use, promoting relaxation and restful sleep. The juicy blue raspberry flavor, combined with the calming effects of the terpenes, makes it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day.



All Simple Leaf gummies are made with hemp-derived cannabinoids and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners, or flavors. They are plant-based, gluten-free, and infused with real terpenes, ensuring a natural and authentic experience. Each product is lab-tested and verified by an ISO 17025-certified lab, guaranteeing the highest quality and safety standards.



Simple Leaf's new Delta-9 THC Gummies are available for purchase online, offering a 44-day satisfaction guarantee. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds is donated to children's charities, reflecting Simple Leaf's commitment to giving back to the community.



For more information about Simple Leaf's new Delta-9 THC Gummies and their full range of products, visit Simple Leaf's website.



Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement.



