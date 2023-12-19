               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AZN 4.5M Allocated For Reconstruction Of Sugovushan-Kalbajar-Aghdara-Aghdam Highway-Order


12/19/2023 9:26:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Kalbajar (9km)-Aghdara-Aghdam highway.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 4.5 million manats for the reconstruction of the 33km-long highway.

