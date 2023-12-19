Barcloud Enhances Their Inventory Management & Asset Tracking System's User Access Control

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

BarCloud is proud to present an upgraded version of the role-based access to their Inventory System and Asset Tracking Software . In a move towards unparalleled control and security, the company has refined the intricacies of user roles within its Inventory Management and asset Tracking System to further strengthen the data protection and security of its software.

This offers customers a structured method for managing critical inventory stock and asset information. Through role-based inventory and asset access control, users are restricted to relevant inventory and asset data based on their roles within their organization, effectively lowering the risk of data breaches. The streamlined implementation of inventory and asset management software is facilitated by simplified onboarding and administration processes. BarCloud's role-based security access not only ensures convenience but also aids in regulatory compliance by aligning access controls with rigorous data protection and privacy regulations.

The user roles in the inventory management system and asset tracking software include:



Administrative Users: Inventory Admin Users dictate system configurations, create custom reports, and manage user permissions and access.

Inventory and Asset Accounting Users: This security level has the same access to the data and resources that the Admin Users have without the ability to dispose of items.

Full-Access Inventory Software Users : These users can add and edit records in the system, including Day-to-Day and View-Only User information, and have the flexibility to perform a spectrum of inventory and asset functions.

Day-To-Day Inventory and Asset Software Users: These users have access to edit existing data and conduct inventory and asset transactions via the web or mobile applications.

View Only Users: View Only Users can only view information and cannot add or edit data without authorization from an Admin. Inventory Requisition/My Work Assets Users: These users can only view and request inventory/asset items within their organization.

The company is determined to continuously improve and refine its inventory software and asset tracking system to consistently elevate user experience with streamlined and efficient workflows as well as functionalities that meet the evolving needs of its diverse user base.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.

