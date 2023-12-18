Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Laid To Rest

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Kuwait's emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was laid to rest on December 16 at a private funeral attended by select relatives. Earlier, on December 15, he passed away at the age of 86.

Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin of Sheikh Nawaf, whose cause of death was undisclosed, was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television, said reports.

The intimate farewell for the ruler, who reigned for three years, was attended by members of the ruling family. The speaker of Kuwait's parliament was also present at the funeral. The incoming emir Sheikh Meshal, who is expected to deliver his oath before parliament on December 20 attended the service as well.

Late emir Sheikh Nawaf will be receiving condolences on December 18-19 from the wider public.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf took over as emir in September 2020 upon the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, at the age of 91. He issued numerous amnesties for political prisoners, earning him the nickname "emir of pardons". One of his last moves before his death was the signing of a draft decree approved by cabinet in late November, demanding the release of dozens of political prisoners.

Sheikh Nawaf was defence minister when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, setting off a war that drew in armies from around the world to end the occupation. Also, he was interior minister when Kuwait faced a severe threat from Islamist militants in 2005.

Kuwait Airways and its GSA in Bangladesh TAS Group expressed their deepest condolences at the demise of Kuwait's late emir.

