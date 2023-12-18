Emirates Draw: One Number Away From Dh15 Million And Dh100 Million Win!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:50 AM

Emirates Draw changed lives once again last weekend, bringing joy and hope 'For A Better Tomorrow'. Participants from the US, India, Philippines, and Nepal came increasingly close to winning the grand prizes of Dh15 million and Dh100 million across its MEGA7 and EASY6 games.

The excitement increased when participants from the US and India were just one number shy of winning the MEGA7 Dh100 million grand prize. At the same time, an Indian, a Filipina, and a Nepali experienced a similar near miss, being only a number away from securing the EASY6 Dh15 million Grand Prize, marking an extraordinary weekend for these fortunate winners.

To date, Emirates Draw has distributed prizes to 796,859 winners, amounting to an impressive Dh141,926,551, showcasing the widespread impact and success of its exciting games.

Real Estate, Real Stories: MEGA7 second prize split

Emirati, American, Pakistani, and Persian Emirates Draw MEGA7 second prize winner Ahmed Mohammad Ashfaq considers himself a mix of all these countries. Born and raised in the US, he came to Dubai 23 years ago, on a holiday visiting his Emirati mother, and couldn't bring himself to go back.

The 52-year-old has called the UAE home ever since and currently works in real estate. His Dh125,000 win is the ticket to a family vacation in Japan next summer, a dream finally coming true.

With wisdom earned through experience, he shares, "A lot of people have the habit of saying that they've never won anything in life, which is why they don't see the point in participating. I believe that's the wrong attitude to have, whatever you attract comes back to you in life."

For Prashant Singh Rawat, a 33-year-old from Agra, India, involved as well in the world of real estate in the UAE. The Dh125,000 win is the high point of his journey with Emirates Draw. From a modest Dh7 win to this life-changing moment, Prashant is now a strong believer in the MEGA7 game, committed to 'Play More to Win More' with his eyes set on the Dh100 million grand prize!

"I won AED 7 once, so when I received the news that I had won Dh125,000 I didn't believe it! I couldn't even sleep afterwards," mentions the father of one.

Prashant been playing with Emirates Draw since its inception, and this is his biggest win to date.

Local and international EASY6 Winners: Stories of hope

When asked about her win, Djoahanna Fortunata Kerr reflects on the fortunate turn in her life. As a dedicated Emirates Airlines employee for the past 25 years, living in the UAE, she learned about the Emirates Draw through her husband, a regular participant. Originally from Pampanga, Philippines, she confronted recent challenges, including her husband's health crisis, and the timely win brought much-needed relief.

"My husband suffered a heart attack recently, and we were struggling to pay his medical bills as there were issues with his insurance. With this amount, we'll be able to pay off almost everything. I feel so grateful and fortunate that we were blessed with is win all thanks to Emirates Draw," says the 49-year-old.

Djoahanna chose September 16, 2007, the day she started working at Emirates Airlines as her preferred numbers. It was a combination of numbers pertaining to this special day in her life which was the reason behind her AED 21,428 EASY6 win.

Emirates Draw has winners from all over the world, and Manapuri Sagar, who lives and works in Jagtial, Telangana India, is one of them.

"I saw on TV, the story of Ajay Ogula, the first Dh15 million grand prize winner with Emirates Draw EASY6 . He is also from the same state as me, and I thought to myself, if he can win then so can I," expresses the determined 33-year-old.

Inspired by Ogula's story, Manapuri started playing Emirates Draw, only to find himself this past weekend just one ball away from winning the grand prize! The extra Dh21,428 win is now a lifeline to settle debts and regain financial stability.

While Hom Bahadur Syangba, a 30-year-old security guard living in Fujairah from Gorkha, Nepal, is not just guarding others but protecting his family's future.

"My wife is back home in Nepal, and I will be using the Dh21,428 EASY6 win to take care of her and the rest of my family back," declares Hom.

His win is destined to reach across borders, ensuring the well-being of his wife and family back in Nepal.

Diverse backgrounds, one common drive

This week's winners have diverse backgrounds, goals, and ambitions; with one thing in common. The drive to play, and a sincere hope and belief in Emirates Draw and its ability to make dreams come true.

The excitement continues with the upcoming games, live-streamed Friday, December 15, 2023, to Sunday, December 17 at 9:00 PM UAE time across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.

Have you dared to dream with Emirates Draw's weekly games? EASY6 , FAST5 and MEGA7 have already turned countless dreams into reality, will yours be next? Participate today and join the excitement by following @emiratesdraw on your social media platforms. Call 800 7777 7777 for any questions or visit to get started!