QC, QRCS Start Accepting Donations For 'Palestine Duty' Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have opened 'windows' to receive donations from individuals and companies to support the joint campaign 'Palestine Duty'. Donors can make contributions by calling QC on 44290000 or through the link on its official websit .

“We are standing in support of our brothers and sisters in Palestine who are going through a tragic humanitarian situation. Our duty towards the people in Palestine is to make every effort to help them and alleviate their pain. Join the 'Palestine Duty' campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in Qatar, to make this year's National Day an occasion to stand in solidarity with the affected people in Palestine,” Qatar Charity said on its website.

Donations are accepted at QC's 105 collection sites and 27 branches. The locations are available here .

Donors can participate in the donation campaign at the QRCS website .

“The Palestine Duty relief campaign is aimed at standing up for the Palestinian people, by lending a helping hand to 100,000 people affected by the war on Gaza, at a total cost of QR20mn,” QRCS said on its website.

Further, the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) will hold Monday the 'Palestine Duty' campaign at Souq Waqif, Katara and Darb Al Sai , from 5pm to 11pm on the occasion of the Qatar National Day. The campaign is in partnership with QRCS and Qatar Charity and in co-operation with the Qatar Media Corporation (Qatar TV).

RACA, in a statement, said the campaign provides relief to the victims of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, especially the injured, orphans, children, widows, pregnant women, and the elderly. The donations will be used to purchase urgently needed medicines, food, emergency shelter supplies, clothing, water, cleaning and hygiene supplies as well as children's and women's supplies for the people of Gaza.

Qatar TV will broadcast the campaign live from the three locations.

