Possible disruption in US-Russia nuclear fuel trade sparks worries

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Russian state-owned uranium company "Tenex" has issued a warning to its clients in the United States, cautioning them about a possible move by Moscow to restrict the export of nuclear fuel to Washington. This preemptive measure, according to a Bloomberg report, is seen as a response to potential U.S. legislation that could ban imports of Russian nuclear fuel.



The report reveals that "Tenex" has reached out to American electricity companies, including major players like "Constellation Energy," "Duke Energy," and "Dominion Energy," urging them to be prepared for such a scenario. However, it emphasizes that Moscow has not yet made a final decision on this matter.



Contrary to the warnings issued by "Tenex," the media office of "Rosatom," Russia's state nuclear agency, has categorically denied the information. According to Bloomberg, "Tenex" completely rejects the characterization of the information as "incorrect." This denial is in reference to the suggested preemptive ban by Russia on the supply of enriched uranium to the United States.



The situation remains uncertain as both sides present conflicting statements, leaving industry stakeholders and observers on alert for potential disruptions in the critical trade of nuclear fuel between the two nations.

