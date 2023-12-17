Universal Robots Doubles UR20 Production 'Due To Demand' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots , the global leader in collaborative robotics, says that high demand for its new UR20 collaborative robot has led the company to accelerate production timelines.

The UR20 has quickly become the go-to choice for manufacturers seeking a long-reach, heavy-payload cobot, prompting Universal Robots to double production capacity to meet customer needs.

Bryan Bird, president of Americas at Universal Robots, says:“We are thrilled by the tremendous response to the UR20. The rapid adoption by manufacturers speaks volumes about the impact this cobot is having on the industry.

“In response to the demand, we have made the strategic decision to ramp up production faster than initially anticipated.”

The UR20 is the first in Universal Robots next generation of industrial cobots designed to take performance to new heights while embracing the UR hallmarks of versatility, usability and small footprints.

