UAE Traffic Alert: Part Of Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road To Be Closed For 2 Days

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 6:23 PM
A major road in Abu Dhabi has been partially closed from today, the emirate's transport authorities announced.
The closure will affect three left lanes of the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10), particularly the stretch towards Dubai, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
These lanes will remain shut until 5am on Monday, December 18.
Here's a map of affected routes:
