Craft Your Ideal Space With Western Furniture During The Dubai Shopping Festival

UAE (December 15, 2023): Western Furniture is excited to be a part of the much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2023, commencing from December 26th, 2023, and extending until January 14th, 2024. Join us in celebrating this extravaganza as we offer exclusive prices on our opulent Italian brands.



A diverse range of products is on offer, customized to suit a wide array of preferences. With acclaimed brands such as Calligaris, Gamma, Gruppo Tomasella, Natuzzi Editions, Reflex, Tonin Casa, Miniforms, Bonaldo, and Draenert, we have options to fulfill various needs and cater to diverse tastes.



1-Blade, designed by Tonin Casa, stands out as an elegant dining table featuring an architectural base. The base, offered in a range of lacquered steel or wooden hues, enhances the table's prominence, making it the centerpiece of any dining space.





2- The Wave sectional sofa by Gamma , a high-end product with a design characterized by smooth lines and distinctive stitching, offers exceptional modularity through three movable units that allow for customized layouts and shapes. Its unbeatable comfort and adaptability make it suitable for various settings like hotel lobbies, showrooms, and fashion stores, providing a sense of originality and versatility.





3- Halifax by Tomasella isn't just a bed; it's a standout design piece that captures attention. Its headboard, crafted from diverse elements and materials, is highlighted by lights, enhancing its distinctiveness and originality.





4- Kartun by Natuzzi Editions represents a collection of geometric furniture pieces characterized by well-proportioned forms, offering versatile configuration possibilities. This sofa allows for conversation, reading, or relaxation, boasting spacious seat pads designed to deliver optimal comfort.





5- The Breeze Table by Calligaris represents a remarkable union of artistry and practicality, reflecting optical illusion and geometric finesse. It stands as a sophisticated non-extending table that redefines interior design elegance, offering a choice between plate glass or ceramic tops to enrich any space. The meticulously crafted shaped-sheet-metal base serves as a testament to architectural brilliance.





