Speaker

PRABH NAIR

CISSP-ISSAP | CCSP | CSSLP | CCISO | CISM | CISA | CRISC | CGEIT | CIPM | CIPPE | CDPSE

What

The "Grand Unveiling: GRC NIST Practical Course for Next-Gen Professionals" webinar, hosted by InfosecTrain, is a groundbreaking event designed to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Led by the esteemed speaker, Prabh Nair, the session will delve into the intricacies of Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) assessments. Participants will gain invaluable insights into the various types of assessments, understand the significance of conducting thorough evaluations, explore the components of cyber risk, and chart a promising career path in the dynamic field of GRC. This event promises not only knowledge enhancement but also offers tangible benefits such as a CPE Certificate, access to recorded sessions, learning from industry experts, post-training support, and free career guidance and mentorship.

When

28th December 2023

9:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attendance at the "Grand Unveiling: GRC NIST Practical Course for Next-Gen Professionals" webinar is a must for anyone aspiring to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and GRC. This exclusive event, featuring Prabh Nair as the speaker, offers a unique opportunity to gain comprehensive insights into the diverse realms of Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance assessments. By participating, attendees will not only enhance their knowledge but also acquire a CPE Certificate, enjoy access to recorded sessions for future reference, learn directly from industry experts, receive post-training support, and benefit from free career guidance and mentorship. This webinar is a gateway for professionals and enthusiasts alike to stay ahead in the field, making it an unmissable chance to augment skills, network with industry leaders, and chart a successful career path in the dynamic world of cybersecurity.

Agenda for the Webinar

???? Types of Cybersecurity and GRC Assessments

???? The Importance of Conducting Cybersecurity and GRC Assessments

???? What is Cyber Risk and its Associated Components

???? GRC Careers Path

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

