Prateik Babbar Opens Up On Losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' To Farhan Akhtar; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prateik Babbar recently shared a candid account of the lowest phase of his life in a recent interview. Born to renowned actor parents, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, Prateik initially found his way into the film industry as a production assistant before making his acting debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. However, he acknowledged making regrettable decisions that adversely affected his career.

In a conversation, Prateik disclosed that he had missed out on a significant project, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which eventually starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role of Milkha Singh. Recounting the incident, Prateik revealed that he was initially locked to play the iconic character and even started reading sessions with screenwriter Prasoon Joshi. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra visited him on the sets of Aarakshan in Udaipur. However, due to mismanagement by his agency, the deal fell through, and Farhan Akhtar secured the role.

Reflecting on the situation, Prateik said, "When it came to locking the commercials, my then-manager told me they would handle it. I was 23 years old, I didn't know what to talk about money. But my agency ghosted them. Three weeks later I found out Farhan Akhtar was doing it. I am still disappointed."

In the same interview, Prateik addressed his struggles with substance abuse, which further compounded the challenges in his acting career. He admitted to losing projects because of his addictions, stating, "When I slipped back to self-destruction, the films were getting shelved as I was too drugged up to say my dialogues or show up on set. Then I had a slump in my career. Everything was just so fast, I didn't understand. It was overwhelming for me. Everything, the politics, the vices, and then I crashed, everything came crumbling down."

ALSO READ:

'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

At the age of 18, Prateik faced intervention from his family, who, concerned about his well-being, enrolled him in a rehabilitation center. This challenging period marked a turning point in the actor's life as he grappled with personal demons and sought recovery.