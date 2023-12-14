Global Pharyngitis Treatment Market Is Projectedto Grow At A 5.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Business Research Company's Pharyngitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Pharyngitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The pharyngitis treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports
The pharyngitis treatment market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Pharyngitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the pharyngitis treatment market size is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.
The expansion in the pharyngitis treatment market is attributed to the rising transmission of strep throat. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the pharyngitis treatment market. Key players in the pharyngitis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Genentech Inc., Pliva Hrvatska D.o.o., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Pharyngitis Treatment Market Segments
.By Drug Class: Beta Lactams, Macrolides, Cephalosporins, Fluoroquinolones, Tetracycline, Other Drug Classes
.By Source of Infection: Viral, Bacterial
.By Modes Of Delivery: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Other Modes Of Delivery
.By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users
.By Geography: The global pharyngitis treatmentmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On TheMarket By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Pharyngitis treatment refers to the management and care provided to individuals experiencing inflammation of the mucous membranes of the oropharynx, commonly known as the throat. Pharyngitis can be caused by a variety of reasons, including bacterial or viral infections, allergies, trauma, malignancy, reflux, and some poisons.
Read More On The Global Pharyngitis Treatment Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pharyngitis Treatment Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Pharyngitis Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pharyngitis Treatment Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2023
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023
Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: ...
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Revolutionizing Diabetes Management with AI
MENAFN14122023003118003196ID1107600172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.