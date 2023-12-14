Global Pharyngitis Treatment Market Is Projectedto Grow At A 5.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Pharyngitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pharyngitis treatment market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Pharyngitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the pharyngitis treatment market size is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The expansion in the pharyngitis treatment market is attributed to the rising transmission of strep throat. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the pharyngitis treatment market. Key players in the pharyngitis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Genentech Inc., Pliva Hrvatska D.o.o., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Pharyngitis Treatment Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Beta Lactams, Macrolides, Cephalosporins, Fluoroquinolones, Tetracycline, Other Drug Classes

.By Source of Infection: Viral, Bacterial

.By Modes Of Delivery: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Other Modes Of Delivery

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global pharyngitis treatmentmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharyngitis treatment refers to the management and care provided to individuals experiencing inflammation of the mucous membranes of the oropharynx, commonly known as the throat. Pharyngitis can be caused by a variety of reasons, including bacterial or viral infections, allergies, trauma, malignancy, reflux, and some poisons.

