FIVE DUBAI LIGHTS EXPERIENCES NOT TO MISS THIS DSF

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 December 2023: Now in its 29th edition, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has made its eagerly anticipated return, creating incredible moments for residents and visitors this winter season. With 38 days of out-of-this world experiences running all the way through to January 14, 2024, the world's favourite retail festival also means the return of Dubai Lights, which is back and bigger and better than ever, with unique, all-new light installations and visually-enchanting entertainment for everyone to enjoy at destinations citywide.



The third edition of Dubai Lights features five completely free and not-to-be-missed activations:



The Anooki



Look out for something extra special as building facades are transformed into wonderful playgrounds with the arrival of The Anooki as part of Dubai Lights. These giant lovable inflatable characters are making their first appearance in the city at four different locations throughout DSF. Catch them at Al Seef and Dubai Design District (d3) until 14 January; at Hatta, from 15 to 31 December; and at Etisalat MOTB at d3 from 5 to 14 January. Created by French designers, Moetu Batlle and David Passegand, The Anooki have embarked on a global journey, sharing their planet-positive messaging about how precious our Earth is, while charming everyone they meet along the way. Be sure not to miss them while they’re in town.



Dubai Neon



Dubai Lights comes to the historical heart of the city with the arrival of Dubai Neon. Throughout Al Seef and the Gold Souk neighbourhoods, neon lights installations spark a wonderland of positivity and inspiration with vibrant uplifting messages and enlightening quotes. Get set to be mesmerised by the Creekside as 40 Abras light up in neon, creating the perfect Instagrammable backdrop, transforming the waterfront into a kaleidoscope of colour, reflecting and refracting light across the old town. Make sure you go there hungry, with incredible gastronomic delights to enjoy at restaurants and street food vendors as you take in the spectacular visuals.



DSF Drone Show Presented by Emarat Petroleum



Dubai Shopping Festival just would not be the same without the world-famous DSF Drone Show, presented by Emarat Petroleum. It’s back with two all-new awe-inspiring storytelling displays lighting up the night skies at 8pm and 10pm each evening until 14 January 2024. Never-seen-before scenes will unfold and take spectators on an enchanting journey of Dubai’s history, as well as giving a glimpse into the promising future of the city, accompanied by a symphony of colour and shapes to leave viewers awestruck. Make sure you head down to The Beach, JBR or Bluewaters and pick the perfect spot to watch the show.



Modesh And Dana



The loveable Dubai characters Modesh and Dana are here to celebrate the festive season and bring an extra special glow of happiness and fun to City Centre Mirdif this winter - and Dubai Lights means they are bigger and brighter than ever before. Families looking to get out and about in the wonderful winter weather will be hard pushed to miss the unmistakable inflatable figures at the mall, where the pair are sure to be the star attraction, each standing a huge 10 metres tall. Modesh and Dana are all set to welcome guests, creating an extraordinary visual display, with plenty of other festive experiences in store for shoppers at the mall.



Amazon Wonder at West Beach



A sparkling new display for this edition of Dubai Lights is Amazon Wonder at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. The beautiful beachside addition to one of Dubai’s most popular hangouts sees the promenade transformed into a breathtaking walkable scene that includes life-size installations of Amazonian parrots, intricate floral artwork and more, all inspired by the world’s largest tropical rainforest. Opening today (13 December) and running throughout the festive period right the way up until 30 January, 2024, make sure you take a stroll through this special corner of the city, and catch a wonder-filled event for all the family.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





