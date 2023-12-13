Panama City Christmas Parade December 17

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The capital's Christmas parade whose theme is " Light your heart and dream brightly" with an investment of $3.2 million, will take place Sunday, December 17 .

The entrances to the areas from where the parade can be seen will be located on 25th and East Street, Calidonia which exits to Fermín Chan, 30th Street which passes in front of the old Senniaf, 32nd Street which passes in front of the Piero Martínez Foundation of the Hoz, Calle 34 or Av. Ecuador and Calle 40 passes in front of the Banco Hipotecario Nacional and Bella Vista that will be entered and exited by Av. Federico Boyd, will be enabled starting at 4:00 pm

For this event, the Mayor's Office of Panama announced the different detours, closures, and adjustments that will be made in the Cinta Costera to accommodate the thousands of Panamanians who will attend the presentation and inform the residents of areas surrounding the route that the parade will travel.

In addition, they detailed that the Sunday recreation route will be suspended on Sunday, December 17 for equipment installation work.

The parade will have 12 floats, 25 delegations, and 2,500 dancers accompanied by the best musical bands in the country, among other attractions for the little ones.

The departure time is estimated to be 4:30 pm from the Seafood Market to travel 2.5 kilometers to the Parque de la Democracia.

They will have drone shows, one of them can be seen from near the Mirador del Pacífico and the other from the Yacht Club ramp. There will also be fireworks show that will be launched from the ramp in front of the Seafood Market.

Three stands will be installed with a capacity for 1,200 people, that is, 400 for each one, and an exclusive platform for people with special needs will be installed on 33rd Street.

Closures

On Saturday, December 16, starting at 10 pm, personnel from the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT) will begin the process of closing the entrance lane to the city of Coastal Belts 1 and 2, and the total closure of Belt 3.

On Sunday, December 17, the total closure of the Cinta Costera and Balboa Avenue will take place, with access to residents of Calidonia, Bella Vista, Paitilla, Punta Pacifica, and sectors related to the controlled roads.

At the end of the event, the enabled exits will be on Calle 26, Calle 27, Calle 31 that pass in front of Element Tower, Calle 33, Calle 34, or Av. Ecuador, Calle 39 Calidonia, and Av. Federico Boyd, Bella Vista.





The dismantling of equipment that obstructs the roads will be done once the parade ends with personnel from Municipal Security and FestiEventos who will work all night to guarantee that on Monday, December 18, the roads will be clear.



