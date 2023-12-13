Annual Production And Sales Reach 1 Million! Pingyuan County, Dezhou City Develops Specialized Meat Pigeon Farming Industry

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Rural revitalization and industrial development are crucial. Pingyuan County has taken the specialty farming industry as a breakthrough point and continuously increased efforts to cultivate specialty industries. By developing appropriate specialized farming practices, it promotes rural industrial development, increases farmers' income, and contributes to rural revitalization.







Entering the Mingguang Breeding Farm in Wangmiao Town, Pingyuan County, rows of pigeon cages are neatly arranged. Breeding staff member Gong Yuhua is busy feeding and watering the pigeons. Gong Yuhua used to rely on odd jobs for a meager income. Since the establishment of a cooperative in the village and with the help of the village party branch, he started working at the cooperative and now has a stable monthly income.

Gong Yuhua, a resident of Licun Village, Qiangangzi, Wangmiao Town, Pingyuan County, said,“I have always enjoyed raising pigeons, and working here allows me to learn new techniques. Not only do I have a stable income now, but I can also take care of my family. My life has been improving.”







It is reported that the Mingguang Breeding Farm in Wangmiao Town, Pingyuan County, was established in 2016. It integrates incubation, farming, and processing and is the largest meat pigeon breeding farm in Pingyuan County. Following the approach of“government guidance, voluntary participation of the masses, and market operation,” the local area adopts the operating model of“regional party building alliance + leading enterprise + cooperative + farmers.” It strengthens the connection of interests between the leading enterprise and farmers, expands and strengthens the standardized meat pigeon breeding industry, making meat pigeon farming a“golden pigeon” for enterprise efficiency, collective income, and people's prosperity.

Li Zhenhong, the person in charge of the Mingguang Breeding Farm in Wangmiao Town, Pingyuan County, stated,“Our products are mainly sold to cities such as Guangzhou, Qingdao, Beijing, Shanghai, Weifang, and Dongying, and have gained recognition from many customers. Currently, the first phase of the breeding farm has a total investment of over 10 million yuan, with 10 sheds. It produces over 80,000 meat pigeons and 300,000 eggs per month, with annual sales exceeding 1 million meat pigeons and sales revenue of around 30 million yuan.”







According to the information obtained by the reporter, the second phase of the breeding farm has a total investment of 20 million yuan, with eight automated buildings. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in early 2024. Once fully operational, it will produce 140,000 meat pigeons and 200,000 eggs per month, with an annual output of about 2 million meat pigeons and sales revenue of up to 60 million yuan. It will become the largest meat pigeon and egg pigeon breeding farm in the province, even in the Jiangbei region.

Li Zhaoqiang, a level-two official and staff member in charge of science and technology in Wangmiao Town, Pingyuan County, mentioned that relying on favorable breeding conditions, integrating funds, activating various resources, and promoting collective development, Wangmiao Town has taken the lead in practicing meat pigeon farming through village party organization secretaries. It sets an example for the community, leading the residents to achieve prosperity together.