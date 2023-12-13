Smuggling From Georgia To Azerbaijan Was Prevented.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

A large number of Illegal imported pyrotechnic devices and radios from Georgia to Azerbaijan has been prevented, Azernews reports.

It is reported that based on the received operational information at the customs post Red Bridge of the Tovuz Customs Department of the Committee, a customs inspection of cargo from Georgia was carried out.

During the inspection, 32,472 pyrotechnic devices of various names and 70 radios were found in the vehicle's cargo hold.