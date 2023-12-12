China Unveils New Supercomputer But Skips Parameters

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A Chinese supercomputer that uses domestic chips and computing architecture has been unveiled in Guangzhou but its operator refused to disclose the machine's performance parameters.

The supercomputer, Tianhe Xinyi, has recently commenced operation, the National Supercomputing Center (NSC) in Guangzhou said at the 2023 Supercomputing Innovation Applications Conference on December 6.

Chen Zhiguang, deputy director of the NSC in Guangzhou, said Tianhe Xinyi's general computing power is about five times of that of Tianhe-2A, which had been the world's fastest supercomputer during the six half-year reviews done by the TOP500 List between 2013 and 2015.

He did not provide Tianhe Xinyi's detailed information, such as its processors' speed and interconnect and memory capacity.

Tianhe-2A has its maximum achieved performance (Rmax) listed at 61.4 quadrillion (1015) floating-point operations (petaflops) per second and theoretical peak performance (Rpeak) at 100.7 petaflops.

Xinhua reported that Tianhe Xinyi achieved a“fold increase” in speed and memory capacity when compared with Tianhe-2A.

Some Chinese commentators said the“fold increase” mentioned by state media should refer to a five-to-ten-fold increase, not just a double. They said the NSC in Guangzhou did not disclose the parameters of Tianhe Xinyi as it wants to keep the profile low and avoid triggering more sanctions from the United States.