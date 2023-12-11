Azizi Developments Partners With UAE-Based Extra Co Fiberglass For Park Avenue III And Amber

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The UAE-based manufacturer will supply and install premium glass-reinforced concrete panels and molds for building façades.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Extra Co Fiberglass & Prefab Houses LLC, the renowned UAE-based supplier that manufactures high-quality, reliable, and environmentally friendly GRP Composite Products such as pipes, fittings, accessories, and custom-built fiberglass composites, to source top-tier glass reinforced concrete (GRC) panels and moulds for its Park Avenue III project, located in MBR City, as well as for Amber in Al Furjan.

Extra Co Fiberglass & Prefab Houses was founded over 40 years ago to provide turnkey solutions, custom designs, and installations in fiberglass products. With a strong reputation for quality, customer satisfaction, and competitive pricing, Extra Co is a reliable choice for customized prefab housing solutions.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Extra Co Fiberglass, a leading local manufacturer of fiberglass products. With them being a homegrown UAE brand much like ourselves, we are proud to source construction materials locally. This partnership represents a significant stride in our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative, eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing solutions to our esteemed investors and end-users. Together, we will not only effectuate change in energy conservation and build a better future for our stakeholders and the environment as a whole, but will also deliver homes with truly outstanding and unique designs.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi's Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible, and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi's French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city's most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquility of their community with panoramic views of Dubai's skyline.

Azizi's Amber is situated in one of new Dubai's growth corridors, Al Furjan, at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.