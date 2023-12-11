Azerbaijan To Host COP29 In November 2024 - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. COP29 will be held in
Azerbaijan in November 2024, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev told journalists, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai
(UAE).
"Azerbaijan is ready to welcome the guests who will visit the
nation for COP29, and preparations in this regard will continue. We
have one year left. We must focus not only on infrastructure but
also on content. Climate opinions from around the world will be
heard in Azerbaijan. This will be the region's first climate summit
of its kind. We can discuss our own policies, work, and programs in
these areas. A fantastic and amazing event is in store for us.
Azerbaijan has a lot of fantastic things in store for it," the
minister said.
The Eastern European Regional Group selected Azerbaijan to host
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.
Aside from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria also submitted bids.
On December 7, 2023, however, following direct negotiations between
the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia agreed to withdraw
their candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit
and withdrawn its candidacy.
