Pakistan Rejects Indian Court Decision On Status Of Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the judgment announced by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir, said Pakistan Foreign Office.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute, which remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades," a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The release comes after the Indian Supreme Court upheld the central government's decision in 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of Indian constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Office said that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir is to be made in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan," said the release.

"Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir. Any process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, carries no legal significance," it added.

The Foreign Office further said that India cannot abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legislation and judicial verdicts, adding: "The judicial endorsement of Indiaآ's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 is a travesty of justice, based on distorted historical and legal arguments."

Rejecting the decision by the Indian Supreme Court, Foreign Office said: "The Indian Supreme Courtآ's verdict fails to recognize the internationally-recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It further fails to cater to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who have already rejected Indiaآ's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. The judgment is yet another manifestation of the pliant judiciary under Indiaآ's ruling dispensation."

"The judgment cannot distract the international communityآ's attention from the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," it concluded. (end)

