King, In Call With German Chancellor, Urges Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.His Majesty called on the international community to step up the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to Gaza.The King reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians and separate the West Bank and Gaza.His Majesty warned that the continuation of violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank will exacerbate the conflict.The King called for creating a political horizon for the Palestinian issue, noting that the two-state solution is integral to regional peace and security.