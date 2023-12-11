India Set To Host WAIPA World Investment Conference From Dec 11-14

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 11 (KNN) The 27th World Investment Conference (WIC) is all set to be held at the India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from December 11-14, 2023.

This year's conference is themed "Empowering Investors: IPAs Pioneering Future Growth".

National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies are organising under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Aa per reports, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action on December 13.

The Minister will also chair a closed-room roundtable of Private Equity. The union minister will also launch the Experience India Centre (EIC), showcasing the best of India's offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping.

EIC will provide delegates and participants from around the world an opportunity to engage and interact with some of India's leading startups, and learn about India's rich products, services and tourism offerings, experience its vibrant culture through an immersive experience like Touch/Feel, Taste, Smell, Vision, Sound, and other self-exploratory means.

This year, the conference will bring together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organisations, academia, and the private sector, including startups, to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade, investments and knowledge sharing.

Spanning over four days, the WIC is expected to witness participation from more than 1000 attendees, over 50 IPAs and various multilateral agencies.

Some of the marquee sessions include a Meeting of 'IPAs of G20 Nations' and IPAs of G20 Compendium on Sustainable FDI, Meeting of World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA), a coalition of 13 multilateral organisations including UNCTAD, WEF, WBG, UNESCAP and WAIPA, and a roundtable on“The India Opportunity: Investing in an Emerging Economy Poised for a Fast-Track Growth. Invest India may also release white papers on key topics such as E-Commerce, Electronics, Sustainable textiles and Responsible AI.

The Conference will also host“The Startup-Investor Connect program”, which is designed to offer Venture capital funds and International Startups from various sectors a platform to connect on the following one or multiple opportunities with the aim of facilitating funding and showcasing cutting-edge innovation.

