NATO associate criticizes US over banning Gaza peace decision

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday, accusing it of becoming a "protector of Israel" following the United States' decision to block a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.



Speaking at the World Human Rights Day event in Istanbul, Erdogan expressed frustration with the influence of Washington on the UNSC and called for the reform of the council.



Highlighting the lack of consensus due to the United States veto, Erdogan emphasized the need for the UNSC to be restructured, stating, "Due to a veto by the United States, no decision was reached." Despite Turkey being a NATO ally of the United States, Erdogan conveyed disappointment in the UNSC and stated, "We have lost our hope and expectation from the United Nation Security Council."



Erdogan argued that the UNSC, with its five permanent members holding veto power—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—does not adequately represent the diverse global community. Expressing dismay over the council's actions since October 7, when the Israel Defense Forces initiated attacks on Gaza, Erdogan accused the UNSC of transforming from a body tasked with establishing global peace into a "protector of Israel."



The Turkish president criticized the Israeli administration, alleging that it has received unwavering support from Western countries, and accused it of committing "murderous atrocities and massacres in Gaza." Erdogan expressed skepticism about the possibility of a fair world, asserting, "A fair world is possible, but not with America, because America sides with Israel."



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the reported death toll from Israeli actions over the past two months stands at 17,700 people, with 48,800 others injured. Erdogan's strong condemnation of the UNSC's perceived alignment with Israel underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of international institutions in addressing humanitarian concerns.



MENAFN11122023000045015687ID1107568969