Zelensky, Biden To Meet On Tuesday - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House for talks on Tuesday, December 12.

This is said in an official statement published on the White House website , Ukrinform reports.

“President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House

for a meeting

on Tuesday, December

12

to underscore the United States'

unshakeable

commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion,” the Joe Biden administration said.

As expected, the leaders will discuss

Ukraine's urgent needs and

the

vital

importance of the United States'

continued

support at this critical moment as Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 11, Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to the United States, where he will meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office