Zelensky, Biden To Meet On Tuesday - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House for talks on Tuesday, December 12.
This is said in an official statement published on the White House website , Ukrinform reports.
“President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House Read also: Zelensky
for a meeting
on Tuesday, December
12
to underscore the United States'
unshakeable
commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion,” the Joe Biden administration said.
to begin working visit to United States on Dec 1
As expected, the leaders will discuss
Ukraine's urgent needs and
the
vital
importance of the United States'
continued
support at this critical moment as Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 11, Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to the United States, where he will meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden.
Photo: Ukrainian President's Office
MENAFN11122023000193011044ID1107568228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.