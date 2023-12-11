Belarus To Help Equatorial Guinea To Develop Healthcare System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian specialists will help Equatorial Guinea to build a
national healthcare system, Belarusian Healthcare Minister Dmitry
Pinevich told the media in Malabo, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
“Of course, we will pay close attention to their certain
problems, including pediatrics. They lack a healthcare system as we
see it, never mind public healthcare. We will offer elements to
build such a system, from the primary level to hospitals that will
provide high-level medical care. We will do it if not similar to
ours, but at least using our models. It is clear that there are
certain features here, including from mentality to territory. We
should take care of the key points that will influence the state of
health [of the population]. Our plan is comprehensive to cover
virtually all the aspects,” the minister said.
In his words, the full deployment of strategic cooperation with
Equatorial Guinea may take some three to five years. Belarus aims
to solve all the tasks comprehensively and quickly.
“First of all, they need our specialists. There are a number of
healthcare buildings that have been built and commissioned. They
however do not function as there are no professional medical
personnel, including specialists who can maintain this medical
complex. We are ready to help them and are working on these
issues,” the healthcare minister said.
He also mentioned the importance of personnel training. On the
one hand, Belarus can help organize training in medical schools and
faculties in Equatorial Guinea. However, the initial stage
primarily envisages training in Belarus:“We first invite them to
study at our universities, as the standards of our medical
education are quite high. It is impossible to copy them here [in
Equatorial Guinea]. The main training base will be in Belarus. Then
we will certainly lend a shoulder here.”
Another point is that the treatment process in Equatorial Guinea
will be organized according to Belarusian medical protocols and
with the use of Belarusian medicines and medical devices.“Our
Guinean colleagues want us to extend the supply of medicines and
medical products to Equatorial Guinea and, possibly, to the Central
African region. This is, of course, a complicated issue, given
logistics. We have worked this issue over with a company that
specializes in deliveries. In the future we are planning a hub for
the supply of medicines to Central Africa in general. At least, we
have such a task to implement, and we are working on it,” Dmitry
Pinevich said.
Equatorial Guinea is ready to finance these activities, and this
work will be carried out mainly on a reimbursable basis to ensure
an element of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Belarus has also provided grants to Guinean students to study at
the country's medical universities. The healthcare ministries have
agreed to organize retraining of medical workers from Equatorial
Guinea in Belarus.
At the talks with his counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo
in Malabo, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the
rapid development of cooperation in healthcare. Belarusian
specialists have started training personnel in hospitals in
Equatorial Guinea.“We have already started and are further ready
to transfer experience and knowledge in the management of hospital
complexes, organization of primary medical care for your
population, personnel training, and pharmaceuticals. I am convinced
that you will be impressed by the results,” the resident said.
