PM Modi To Launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice Of Youth' On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday the programme, Modi will also address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative, the PMO statement said Prime Minister Modi's vision is to actively involve the younger generation in the formulation of national plans, priorities and goals for the country, according to a release from the PMO.

"In line with this vision, 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," it statement read "In line with this vision, 'Viksit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth' initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the PMO statement further added

workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youngsters to share their ideas and suggestions for making India a developed country by 2047 Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.



