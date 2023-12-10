               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Held One-On-One Meeting With President Of Bulgaria Rumen Radev


12/10/2023 8:11:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in the Serbian city of Niš, Azernews reports.

They commended the development of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various areas.

Emphasizing the importance of the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, the presidents congratulated each other on this occasion.

Touching upon the significance of the Solidarity Ring initiative, the heads of state reiterated the project`s crucial role in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and Azerbaijan`s contributing to gas supply to Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Bulgaria to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107566102

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search