President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Held One-On-One Meeting With President Of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a
one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen
Radev in the Serbian city of Niš, Azernews reports.
They commended the development of friendship and strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various areas.
Emphasizing the importance of the inauguration of the
Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, the presidents congratulated
each other on this occasion.
Touching upon the significance of the Solidarity Ring
initiative, the heads of state reiterated the project`s crucial
role in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
European Union and Azerbaijan`s contributing to gas supply to
Europe.
President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Bulgaria to pay
a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.
