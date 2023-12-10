PM Holds Diplomatic Meetings In Doha, Emphasizing Regional Stability, Urgency To Halt Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 10 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh engaged in a series of bilateral meetings in Doha on Sunday on the sidelines of the 21st edition of the Doha Forum. The discussions primarily focused on enhancing ties with other nations and addressing regional developments.Khasawneh's meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani underscored the deep-rooted Jordanian-Qatari relations. The ministers emphasized the significance of the strong bond between their nations.The premier expressed Jordan's profound regard for Qatar and its commitment to maintaining and elevating relations to benefit both countries and their people.Going over the pressing issue of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Khasawneh commended Qatar for its consistent efforts in achieving humanitarian truces, facilitating aid delivery, and negotiating prisoner exchanges to establish a lasting ceasefire.Al Thani hailed Jordan's efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.In a separate meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Khasawneh reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression against Gaza. They emphasized that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in line with the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions, is crucial for regional peace and stability, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Khasawneh highlighted the imperative to intensify international and UN efforts to halt the war on Gaza, ensure a sustainable flow of humanitarian aid, and safeguard the lives of civilians in the region.