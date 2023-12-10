United Nations climate summit debates phasing out fossil fuels for climate action

(MENAFN) The United Nations climate summit in Dubai is witnessing intense discussions about the future of fossil fuels, particularly oil, gas, and coal, as various stakeholders advocate for agreements to phase out these sources responsible for climate change. The summit involves a debate between environmental activists, experts, and nations pushing for a transition away from fossil fuels and energy companies, along with oil-rich nations, with plans to continue drilling. Against this backdrop, carbon capture and removal technologies are emerging as key elements in meeting net-zero emission targets.



Carbon capture involves the installation of equipment at industrial facilities, such as coal-fired power plants, to separate carbon dioxide (CO2) from other emissions. This captured CO2 is then transported to underground storage locations to prevent its release into the atmosphere, contributing to the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions. While some industries may always produce carbon, carbon capture is seen as a mitigation technology to prevent increased concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere.



However, skeptics, including International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, caution against relying too heavily on carbon capture, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive commitment from the industry to address energy needs and climate goals. The technology's effectiveness and the extent to which it may enable the fossil fuel industry to maintain the status quo are subjects of ongoing debate at the climate summit.

