Jordan Welcomes Mutual Steps Toward Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Jordan on Saturday extended a welcome to the recent joint strides taken by the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia towards fostering mutual trust and laying the groundwork for a comprehensive peace accord between the two countries.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, highlighted the significance of this pivotal initiative, indicating that the collaborative efforts, forged during negotiations held by the offices of the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister last Thursday, stand as a beacon of promise for enduring peace and stability.Al-Qudah emphasized the auspicious potential of these concerted endeavors, envisioning their culmination in a tangible and enduring peace agreement, and underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.