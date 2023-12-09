Swiss Government Wants To Revise Law On International Adoptions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) El Gobierno de Suiza quiere revisar la ley de adopciones internacionales



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Português (pt) Suíça quer revisar lei sobre adoções internacionais

Following an initial study into the adoption of Sri Lankan children, on Friday the Federal Council received a second report on the adoption of children from Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, India, Colombia, Korea, Lebanon, Peru and Romania.

The results show the existence of illegal practices in these countries, child trafficking, falsification of documents and false indications of origin. Several thousand children adopted between 1970 and 1990 could be affected by irregularities.