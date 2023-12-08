UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued Due To Fog Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 7:24 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts across parts of the UAE today due to heavy fog.

Residents have been warned of reduced visibility until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi police has reduced speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International road between Barakah bridge and Al Hamrah bridge. Additionally, the authority has asked motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by the fog. Drivers are asked to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Sunday morning over some areas, especially westward, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow.

Lowest temperature is set to drop to 11oC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30oC in internal areas.

