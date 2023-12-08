(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle celebrates Tanzania Independence Day today with a doodle waving national flag of the country. The doodle's reach spans the region of Tanzania read: Google Doodle celebrates 'Ahmed' the elephant known for his big tusksHistoryThe East African nation officially became a sovereign state on this day and officially came to be known as the United Republic of Tanzania. The origin of the country of

Tanzania can be traced back to the year 1961 when Tanganyika and the island of Zanzibar combined territories to form a new country, following declaration of independence read: Gemini-powered Google Bard vs ChatGPT vs Copilot vs Grok vs Ernie: Here's how AI chatbots outperform each otherJulius Nyerere emerged as a leader who in 1954 transformed an organisation into the politically oriented Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) with an aim to secure national sovereignty for the country. In 1960, Nyerere became Minister of British-controlled territory of Tanganyika and later continued as prime minister when Tanganyika became independent read: Indian govt asked Google to remove more than 1.1 lakh items in last decade, 'defamation' emerges as prime reasonTanzania is a presidential constitutional republic with the federal capital located in Dodoma. Dar es Salaam is the former capital that retains most government offices and is the country's largest city, principal port and leading commercial centre.

Also read: Google Doodle pays tribute to 'pinisi,' Sulawesi's art of boatbuildingCelebrationsCelebrations on Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony in Dar es Salaam that involves mass gathering. Tanzania's national flag features a diagonal black stripe outlined by yellow, giving green and blue triangles that represent mineral and agricultural wealth and the Indian Ocean. After speeches and seminars from government officials, crowds line the street as soldiers and military vehicles parade through the heart of the city read: Google Doodle celebrates 106th Finland Independence Day on December 6The flag of Tanzania is characterised by a diagonal black stripe bordered in yellow, which separates green and blue triangles. This flag symbolises the nation's abundant mineral and agricultural resources, as well as its close proximity to the Indian Ocean. Following speeches and seminars by government representatives, spectators gather along the streets to witness a procession of soldiers and military vehicles parading through the heart of the city some individuals attend cultural dance concerts at the national stadium, others choose to spend the day in the company of family and friends. Many indulge in national delicacies such as ugali that is a combination of dough with cornmeal and cassava flour, served with fish and meat.



MENAFN08122023007365015876ID1107562890