DTORO, A Decentralized Derivatives Trading Platform, Dextoro, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list DTORO on 8th December, 2023, at 12:30 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the DTORO trading pair will be officially available for trading on 8th December, 2023, at 12:30 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







The Main Functions of DTORO

The DexToro token (DTORO) is the utility token of a decentralized derivatives trading platform, DexToro, which is used to sustain long-term protocol growth.

DTORO has three primary functions: (a) Staking, (b) Trading Rewards, and (c) Governance.

Staking: Stakers will receive a share of protocol revenue plus additional trading rewards, which are slightly inflated compared to the trading rewards earned by traders who are not actively staking. This incentivizes token holders to stake and traders to purchase tokens or reinvest their trading rewards into staking to take advantage of the inflated trading rewards for active stakers. These trading rewards are based on total fees paid.

Trading Rewards: All traders receive DTORO tokens via the trading rewards formula based on total fees paid. The more you trade, the more DTORO tokens you earn.

Governance: Staked DTORO will gain voting power within the system, enabling stakers to vote on changes and offering the protocol a decentralized decision-making mechanism. The inflationary rewards will be split into two types of rewards: pure inflationary rewards and trading rewards (determined by a trading score). This enables the treasury and growth fund, when staked, to retain a proportion of the supply, better preparing the protocol to operate sustainably and providing additional incentives for trading, DAO roles, marketing, protocol growth, etc.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About DTORO

DexToro is a decentralized derivatives trading platform offering perpetual futures trading on Optimism powered by the Synthetix protocol and Ethereum. Gain exposure to a variety of on-chain and real-world assets while having access to advanced trading functionality through the proprietary DexToro Smart Wallet.

DexToro offers the same performance and features of traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, including advanced order types, but with the addition of supporting Forex & Stocks, all while remaining completely trustless and self-custodial.

For more information of DTORO, please visit the official website .