Astana-Tel Aviv: Isaac Herzog's Visit As Starting Point For New Phase Of Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Relations between Kazakhstan and Israel are reaching a heightened level of diplomatic and economic engagement in 2026. According to a government directive, the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Astana on April 27–28.

This visit represents a continuation of intensified bilateral dialogue that began in the previous year with the visit of Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana and was further reinforced in January 2026 during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. The latter visit was particularly significant, marking the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister to Kazakhstan in 16 years. During the January meetings, the parties conducted the 12th round of political consultations and held a business forum in both B2B and B2G formats, establishing a foundation for prospective joint initiatives.

A key political development in recent years was the announcement by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in November 2025 of Kazakhstan's intention to join the Abraham Accords. Kazakhstan also became one of the 19 founding members of the Board of Peace, and Tokayev expressed readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Trend, Israeli Ambassador Yoav Bistritsky noted that Kazakhstan's participation in the Abraham Accords would enable both countries to elevate cooperation and expand into new areas, including cybersecurity, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, participation in the accords creates opportunities for strategically significant regional initiatives, particularly in water resource management and food security.

The economic dimension of bilateral relations remains primarily anchored in the energy sector. According to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity for 2024, crude oil accounted for the majority of Kazakhstan's exports to Israel, representing more than $122 million out of a total of $169 million.

Israel may emerge as a key technology partner for Kazakhstan in addressing water scarcity challenges. A memorandum of cooperation between the relevant ministries, signed in November 2025, establishes a framework for Israeli companies to implement drip irrigation systems and wastewater treatment technologies, which are expected, over the long term, to improve agricultural conditions in Kazakhstan's arid regions.

Cooperation in high-technology sectors is of particular significance in 2026, which has been designated the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. Israel has expressed interest in expanding the presence of its IT companies in the Kazakh market, including through cooperation with the newly established Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

A practical step toward strengthening bilateral ties will be the launch of regular direct flights by SCAT Airlines on the Shymkent–Tel Aviv route starting in June 2026. In the context of a memorandum of intent to conclude an intergovernmental agreement on visa exemption for holders of national passports, the introduction of direct air connectivity is expected to further stimulate tourism exchange and business activity between the two countries.

Overall, the forthcoming visit of President Isaac Herzog to Kazakhstan may constitute an important step in advancing bilateral relations. Amid intensified political dialogue and expanding cooperation in technology and water management, the emphasis is expected to shift toward the business community, which will play a central role in translating these agreements into tangible economic projects.