Russia Records Growth In Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan Within Multilateral Formats (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia and Kyrgyzstan are engaged not only in substantive bilateral dialogue but also in fruitful cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the EAEU, CIS, and SCO, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation with CIS Countries at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Alexey Mikhailov told Trend.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia in Central Asia, while Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan's leading trading partners.

"Our share in Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover from January through October 2025 was about 23%, while Russia's share in Kyrgyz exports reached 22% and in imports nearly 23%. According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover with Russia from January through October 2025 amounted to almost $3 billion," he said.

Alexey Mikhailov noted that Russian exports mainly consist of mineral products, metals, chemical industry goods, and food products. From Kyrgyzstan to Russia, the main exports are textiles and textile products, chemical industry goods, and food products.

He also stressed that investment cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is actively developing.

"Major Russian companies are actively operating in the country: they are developing a network of oil and gas filling stations, supplying machinery and equipment, and implementing projects for the development of mineral deposits. Russian companies are also involved in the implementation of the 'Safe City' program in Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Furthermore, bilateral business events are being held. In particular, the Russian Export Center and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund held the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum and the multi-sector business mission 'Made in Russia' in 2025.

At the same time, according to him, work is underway in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises to create cross-platform solutions with other countries.

"The SME Corporation, together with 'Kyrgyz Post', the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the National Investment Agency, is already implementing measures to expand industrial cooperation, regularly hold business matchmaking events, and create conditions for adapting the services of the "SME" digital platform for small and medium-sized enterprises," Alexey Mikhailov concluded.