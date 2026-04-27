Intercepted Communication: Russian Troops In Pokrovsk Direction Leaving Wounded At Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant audio recording was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The conversation involves two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces from the 439th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Army. This regiment is operating in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to an intercepted communication, Russian commanders are ordering wounded soldiers to remain at their posts regardless of the circumstances, which is seriously affecting the units' overall combat effectiveness.

“This wounded guy is lying here, barely alive, all wet, all frozen; I gave him a poncho and wrapped him up in it a bit,” says one of the invaders.

There is no mention of evacuation in the conversation-only the commander's instruction to“stay alert.”

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“This is the real picture of the 'second army of the world': wounded soldiers who are not being evacuated-and a commander with the sole advice to 'not let your guard down,'” the DIU states.

The agency emphasizes: such decisions by the command spell certain death on the battlefield. Russian soldiers are urged to surrender; this can be done via the Telegram bot of the“I Want to Live” project.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces recently conducted an operation in the Pokrovsk direction to destroy a concentration of Russian troops.