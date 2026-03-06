403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hotwire Wins Two New Technology Clients In Europe
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Technology communications consultancy Hotwire has won two new European clients, expanding its work across both consumer smart home technology and fintech across the region.
The agency has been appointed by global smart home platform VeSync as its strategic communications partner across five European markets, and separately selected by the MoneyLIVE Summit to lead media outreach for the major banking and payments conference in London.
The VeSync partnership will see Hotwire support communications for the company and its consumer brands Cosori and Levoit across the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy.
VeSync operates a smart home ecosystem platform that connects devices through a single app and develops products across categories including smart kitchen appliances, air quality and personal wellbeing. The Cosori brand is known for its air fryers and kitchen devices, while Levoit focuses on air purifiers and humidifiers (pictured).
Hotwire's remit includes building and delivering an integrated communications strategy across the five markets, spanning product launches, media relations, product reviews and influencer campaigns, alongside brand storytelling to strengthen positioning in the competitive smart home category.
Sarah Stuwe, senior PR manager for Europe at VeSync, said:“With its strong strategic expertise and comprehensive understanding of our industry, Hotwire represents an excellent partner to support the further development of our communications and market visibility. During the pitch process, the team consistently demonstrated its ability to translate complex technical capabilities into clear and compelling customer values and stories.”
Hotwire UK managing director Charlotte Harvey added: “VeSync's choice of Hotwire reinforces our position as a go-to strategic partner for consumer technology companies seeking to grow in highly competitive markets.
"Our international network across Europe is key to driving successful communications for companies like VeSync, which are redefining how consumers interact with technology and smart home devices. It's a privilege to support brands like Cosori and Levoit and help build their international presence.”
Separately, Hotwire has also been selected by the MoneyLIVE Summit to support the media relations programme for the fintech event, which takes place in London this month.
The summit, which has been running for more than three decades, brings together senior leaders from across the banking and payments sector to discuss major industry trends including financial technology innovation and regulatory change.
Hotwire will help amplify awareness of the event, drive attendance and showcase the companies shaping the future of financial services.
Finola McMahon, head of campaign marketing for the event, said:“This year's MoneyLIVE Summit is set to showcase leading names in banking and payments as we dive into topics shaping the industry today. Partnering with Hotwire means stories reach the right audiences and our incredible speakers, sponsors, and attendees get the opportunity to showcase the vision shaping the future of fintech.”
Paul Bowhay, senior vice president and global fintech lead at Hotwire, added:“The energy and change taking place in payments and banking right now is incredible. With competition and innovation at an all-time high, companies must show and tell their stories, articulating what makes them different in a crowded market. MoneyLIVE Summit is the perfect place to do this while contributing to wider conversations and debate on the future of the industry.”
The agency is part of Enero Group and has more than 400 employees across 11 countries. In Enero's latest H1 results, the holding company said Hotwire had maintained "robust" double-digit margins over the past six months.
Hotwire recently appointed Grant Toups as its global CEO, and in the UK has strengthened its leadership with the addition of Harvey last summer, as well as two new directors last month.
The agency has been appointed by global smart home platform VeSync as its strategic communications partner across five European markets, and separately selected by the MoneyLIVE Summit to lead media outreach for the major banking and payments conference in London.
The VeSync partnership will see Hotwire support communications for the company and its consumer brands Cosori and Levoit across the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy.
VeSync operates a smart home ecosystem platform that connects devices through a single app and develops products across categories including smart kitchen appliances, air quality and personal wellbeing. The Cosori brand is known for its air fryers and kitchen devices, while Levoit focuses on air purifiers and humidifiers (pictured).
Hotwire's remit includes building and delivering an integrated communications strategy across the five markets, spanning product launches, media relations, product reviews and influencer campaigns, alongside brand storytelling to strengthen positioning in the competitive smart home category.
Sarah Stuwe, senior PR manager for Europe at VeSync, said:“With its strong strategic expertise and comprehensive understanding of our industry, Hotwire represents an excellent partner to support the further development of our communications and market visibility. During the pitch process, the team consistently demonstrated its ability to translate complex technical capabilities into clear and compelling customer values and stories.”
Hotwire UK managing director Charlotte Harvey added: “VeSync's choice of Hotwire reinforces our position as a go-to strategic partner for consumer technology companies seeking to grow in highly competitive markets.
"Our international network across Europe is key to driving successful communications for companies like VeSync, which are redefining how consumers interact with technology and smart home devices. It's a privilege to support brands like Cosori and Levoit and help build their international presence.”
Separately, Hotwire has also been selected by the MoneyLIVE Summit to support the media relations programme for the fintech event, which takes place in London this month.
The summit, which has been running for more than three decades, brings together senior leaders from across the banking and payments sector to discuss major industry trends including financial technology innovation and regulatory change.
Hotwire will help amplify awareness of the event, drive attendance and showcase the companies shaping the future of financial services.
Finola McMahon, head of campaign marketing for the event, said:“This year's MoneyLIVE Summit is set to showcase leading names in banking and payments as we dive into topics shaping the industry today. Partnering with Hotwire means stories reach the right audiences and our incredible speakers, sponsors, and attendees get the opportunity to showcase the vision shaping the future of fintech.”
Paul Bowhay, senior vice president and global fintech lead at Hotwire, added:“The energy and change taking place in payments and banking right now is incredible. With competition and innovation at an all-time high, companies must show and tell their stories, articulating what makes them different in a crowded market. MoneyLIVE Summit is the perfect place to do this while contributing to wider conversations and debate on the future of the industry.”
The agency is part of Enero Group and has more than 400 employees across 11 countries. In Enero's latest H1 results, the holding company said Hotwire had maintained "robust" double-digit margins over the past six months.
Hotwire recently appointed Grant Toups as its global CEO, and in the UK has strengthened its leadership with the addition of Harvey last summer, as well as two new directors last month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment