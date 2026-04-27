Odesa Hit By Massive Drone Attack, At Least Nine Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

“According to preliminary information, a residential building, a hotel, and private cars were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. Unfortunately, there are reports of casualties,” the post reads.

Debris from the drones was also found within the city, and fires broke out.

Later, the Regional Military Administration provided additional information.

“Unfortunately, at least nine people were injured as a result of a massive attack by strike drones on Odesa. Damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported in several areas of the city, including two residential buildings, a hotel, warehouses, and vehicles,” Oleh Kipper reported on his Telegram channel.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russians strike civilian and port infrastructure inregion, one injured

Prior to the attack, the Air Force warned of a group of drones moving toward Odesa. An air raid alert was declared in the city, and residents are being asked to remain in safe places until the all-clear is given.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday the Russians attacked civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region; there is one casualty.

Illustrative photo