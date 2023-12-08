QC Trading Committee Discusses Strategic Objectives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber Trading Committee conducted its inaugural meeting for the new council at the Chamber's venue, presided over by Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, a QC board member and the Committee Chairman, along with other members in attendance.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed its vision following the reforms, discussed strategic objectives, and outlined mechanisms of work. Attendees engaged in a discussion on the future vision of the commercial sector, emphasizing its significance as a major and crucial segment within the private sector.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the importance of maintaining constant communication between the committee and relevant government bodies. It was decided that several visits would be made to the concerned authorities in the coming period.

The meeting also addressed obstacles facing the sector, and members agreed to conduct a survey by the Chamber's Committee and Business Council Department to identify obstacles and explore ways to develop the commercial sector in the period ahead.

The survey results will be reviewed in the upcoming meetings.