Ministry Of Mines And Petroleum Sells $2 Million Worth Of Panjshir Emeralds

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan have announced that they have successfully sold over 20 carats of Panjshir emeralds in more than seven stages, totaling a value of two million US dollars.

On Thursday, Shihabuddin Delawar, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Taliban, emphasized during a press conference in Kabul that this quantity of Panjshir emeralds has been sold in seven stages.

He also added that so far, mining permits have been issued for 400 individuals in the province of Panjshir, with approximately 10,000 people employed in the mines under the Ministry.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry's statements, they have signed 200 mining contracts in the past two years, with 108 mines awarded contracts in the last year alone.

Previously, 3,640 carats of Panjshir emeralds, valued at $198,400, were sold through auctions for the sixth time.

Officials in the Taliban administration have also claimed that the sale of Panjshir emeralds through auctions has generated more than 11 million Afghanis in revenue for the government's treasury.

According to statistics, there are 750 registered emerald mines in Panjshir, with 500 of them being active.

