Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Permission For Extremists' Demonstration In Occupied East Jerusalem

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli occupation's allowance of a demonstration by extremists in occupied East Jerusalem, under the banner of imposing control over East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Qatar considers it a serious provocation to sentiments and a blatant attack on the rights of the Palestinian people and the Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) warns against Israeli efforts to change the historic and legal status of East Jerusalem and its holy sites.

It emphasizes that such provocative steps increase tensions and widen the circle of violence in the region.

In this context, it underscores the need for the Israeli occupation to respect the existing historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem and to stop all actions targeting the alteration of this status.

The importance of the Hashemite custodianship in protecting the holy sites is also highlighted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the international community to urgently act to compel Israel to comply with international legal resolutions and to stop its violations of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian holy sites.