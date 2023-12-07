Seychelles President Ramkalawan Declares Emergency After Blast On Mahe Island

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Thursday declared a state of emergency after a blast at an explosives store wrecked buildings and caused“massive damage” to an industrial zone on the main island Mahe said that the explosion shook the island as heavy rains triggered flooding which killed at least two people people were also reportedly injured.“Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December,” President Wavel Ramkalawan's office said in a statement.

“Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement,” added the statement explosion occurred happened just after 02:00 local time (22:00 GMT Thursday) at a construction and quarrying company, where explosives were being stored in four containers to the Seychelles government's post on X, the international airport and ferries between its islands remained operational for tourists footage showed streets covered in deep mud and strewn with debris and uprooted trees Seychelles, a major tourist destination, is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people archipelago is famous for its idyllic white beaches and high-end tourism, where the capital Victoria is located, is home to 87 percent of the country's population of Africa -- particularly Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia -- have experienced heavier rainfall than usual since October, linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon on national TV, President Ramkalawan has called the twin disasters a“calamity” for Seychelles, and appealed for people to show solidarity to those affected.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN07122023007365015876ID1107556765