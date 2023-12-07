Russia put on its wanted list Ukrainian Eurovision winner, Jamala

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian pop star Jamala, renowned for her victory in the 2016 Eurovision song contest, has found herself on Russia's wanted list, as revealed by the country's Interior Ministry database. Although the listing dates back to mid-October, Russian news outlets, including TASS, recently reported on the development, raising questions about the nature of the criminal offense for which the 40-year-old singer is sought.



While the database does not provide specific details about the allegations, a law enforcement source hinted that Jamala may be wanted for allegedly disseminating false information concerning the Russian military. The introduction of a law criminalizing the spreading of falsehoods about the Russian Armed Forces, enacted shortly after the military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022, has heightened the stakes. Violators of this law could face a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years.



According to claims by the Telegram channel Shot, Jamala's alleged transgressions may be related to her statements about the events in March 2022 in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. In those events, Kiev accused Russian forces of massacring civilians, a claim vehemently denied by Moscow. The Russian government contends that the evidence presented was fabricated as part of a broader effort to undermine the peace process between Russia and Ukraine.



Jamala, who hails from a Crimean Tatar background, has been outspoken in her criticism of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Her Eurovision-winning song, "1944," is a poignant tribute to the Soviet Union's deportation of the Tatars from Crimea to Central Asia during Joseph Stalin's rule. The singer's presence on Russia's wanted list adds a complex layer to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, intertwining the realms of music, politics, and accusations of spreading misinformation. As the situation unfolds, the repercussions for Jamala's career and the broader implications for cultural figures caught in the crossfire of international conflicts remain to be seen.



